Teenyboppers Teen Improv Troupe finds temporary home

 Photo courtesy of Venice Theatre

"The Teenyboppers," Venice Theatre’s Teen Improv Troupe, will share its fast-paced, spontaneous humor for two performances on Dec. 11 at Troll Music.

"The Teenyboppers" were originally scheduled to present their fall shows in Venice Theatre's Pinkerton Theatre. When that space became unavailable due to damage from Hurricane Ian, Cliff Randi and Billy Day of Troll Music stepped up to offer Troll's performance venue. Randi's daughter Hannah is a member the troupe alongside Allie Hunter, Ava Dillhyon, Avery Vance, Delaney Lockwood, Ella Piotrowski, Evie Hunter, Gianna Weerasooriya, Haylee Fadley, Katelin Lane, Michael Snyder, Nikolas Messer and Riley Vance. The teens are directed by Natalia Mock, a veteran performer and teacher/director at Manatee School for the Arts.


