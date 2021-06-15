Terrifying haunted houses are back for fright-filled nights

Tampa’s premier Halloween event returns earlier than ever for 28 killer nights with scare zones and haunted houses, including two new houses.
Park guests will find nowhere to hide as zombies, deranged clowns, werewolves and more stalk their prey throughout eight scare zones while unpredictable roaming hordes lurk in the darkness.
Creeping closer each day, Howl-O-Scream returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa, with a hair-raising, skin-crawling celebration of ghoulish delights, including:
• Two new haunted houses: Dark minds have been brewing new ways to terrify those brave enough to enter two all new original experiences.
• Three returning houses with reimagined nightmares: Three fan-favorite frights will come back from the dead to consume guests with fear in new ways.
• Eight scare zones, plus three unpredictable hordes: The scares are everywhere including an unmarked zone and new terrors lurking in every corner of the park.
• Fan-favorite “fiends!” returns to the Festival Field Stage: The raunchy monster dance party will return to its spacious outdoor venue for more devilish antics from Dr. Freakenstein and his gang of ghouls.
• The Rolling Bones light up the stage at Dragon Fire Grill: As guests fuel up on a pre-fear feast, the live performance of this skeleton band lights up Dragon Fire Grill with epic covers of classic rock anthems.
Howl-O-Scream is intended for a mature audience. This event contains intense adult content such as violence, gore, and blood. Howl-O-Scream 2021 is a separately ticketed nighttime event. No costumes are allowed.
Howl-O-Scream tickets are on sale now at HowlOScream.com. The separately ticketed nighttime event runs on select dates from Sept. 10 through Oct. 31.
