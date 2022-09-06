For the first time ever, multi award-winning artist The Weeknd joins forces with Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights to inspire an all-new, terrifying haunted house based on his record-breaking “After Hours” album.
For the first time ever, multi award-winning artist The Weeknd joins forces with Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights to inspire an all-new, terrifying haunted house based on his record-breaking “After Hours” album.
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY Universal Orlando
John Carpenter’s classic 1978 slasher film “Halloween” returns to Halloween Horror Nights in a terrifying haunted house – “Halloween” – where guests come face-to-face with the merciless Michael Myers.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY Universal Orlando
Halloween Horror Nights Unleashes a new haunted house inspired by Blumhouse’s Freaky and Upcoming Supernatural Thriller “The Black Phone.”
Universal Orlando Resort reveals more gruesome details about the impending terror that awaits guests brave enough to face Halloween Horror Nights 2022 — including the six horrifying original concepts that complete this year’s lineup of 10 haunted houses, five sinister scare zones and two live shows. The event runs select nights through Oct. 31.
As the world’s premier Halloween event turns 31 this fall, a haunting conglomerate of unfathomable experiences inspired by traditional Halloween elements and some of guests’ worst fears come to life in this year’s collection of original haunted houses and scare zones — unleashing everything from vengeance-seeking pumpkins and witches to twisted trick-or-treaters and grotesque bugs to prey upon guests. When guests need a break from the scares, they can watch two outrageous live shows, satiate their appetite with sinfully delicious food and beverage, shop the latest merchandise in an all-new Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store and enjoy Universal Studios’ most exciting rides and attractions.
10 HAUNTED HOUSESThe Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare
For the first time ever, multi award-winning artist The Weeknd joins forces with Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights to inspire an all-new, terrifying haunted house based on his record-breaking “After Hours” album. With the eerie sounds of the hit album reverberating throughout the experience, guests will step into a surreal living nightmare in “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” — filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by the artist’s music and short films.
Halloween
John Carpenter’s classic 1978 slasher film “Halloween” returns to Halloween Horror Nights in a terrifying haunted house – Halloween – where guests come face-to-face with the merciless Michael Myers. As guests make their way through his dilapidated home and chilling moments from the film, they’ll narrowly dodge attacks from the knife-wielding Myers as he stalks their every move.
Universal Monsters: Legends Collide
Universal Pictures’ most notorious horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, come together for the first time ever in the all-new Universal Monsters: Legends Collide haunted house. Guests will get caught in the middle of a bloodthirsty battle between the terrifying trio as they hunt to find the amulet that will break their curse – and they’ll destroy anyone who gets in their way.
The Horrors of Blumhouse
Two horror masterpieces come to life in The Horrors of Blumhouse. Guests will find themselves trapped between a frantic teen and the ruthless serial killer she’s swapped bodies with in Freaky. Then, they’ll try to make a desperate escape from the dark basement of The Grabber’s “fun” house before they become his latest victim in the terrifying The Black Phone.
Spirits of the Coven
Guests will be invited to a lively 1920s speakeasy, but something sinister is brewing beneath in Spirits of the Coven. A coven of seemingly beautiful flapper witches will lure those who enter into a hidden brewing area. Once they’ve ensnared their victims, they’ll reveal their haggish true form and turn guests into a witch’s brew. They’ll be cackling; everyone else will be screaming.
Bugs: Eaten Alive
While touring a 1950s home of the future, guests will be swarmed by hordes of revolting insects after a pest control system failure unleashes them. Many-legged horrors, growing, mutating and laying eggs in human hosts will worm their way into the deepest of fears. Those who dare enter will be dropping like flies in Bugs: Eaten Alive.
Fiesta de Chupacabras
The mountains of Latin America are filled with many wonderful traditions. In one tiny village, they pay tribute to the legendary creature Chupacabras with an annual fiesta. There’s more to the legend than meets the eye in Fiesta de Chupacabras. And in this colorful village, the streets are lined with the crimson blood of visitors.
Hellblock Horror
They too do time for their crimes. In Hellblock Horror, guests will have to survive visiting hours in a secret penitentiary that houses treacherous monsters and fiends of all kinds that are hell bent on taking over and destroying the world. The interdimensional power core containing the inmates has failed and the monsters are breaking out of their cells, allowing them easy access to guests and the exit.
Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake
There’s nothing charming about this ghostly New England fishing village. A phantom sea captain is summoning undead fishermen from their watery grave, a grisly crew with rotting, barnacle-encrusted bodies. Guests may have escaped their hooks in the “Dead Man’s Wharf” scare zone in 2016 — now they’d better batten down the hatches before they’re reeled in and drug under in Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake.
Descendants of Destruction
Deep in the subway tunnels below an abandoned, toxic city, mutated humans fight for survival in Descendants of Destruction. The deeper one goes, the darker their fate. In the fading light of the poisoned depths, hideous creatures who’ve long ago left their humanity behind prey on all who try to make their way through the darkness.
FIVE SCARE ZONES
Horrors of Halloween
The Pumpkin Lord, the spirit of Halloween, has returned to take over this year’s event, summoning hordes of fiendish creatures including demons, ghosts and witches. Terror has taken root.
Sweet Revenge
The sweets from Major Sweets’ candy company have turned these 1950s kids into crazed killers. With pint-sized costumed maniacs roaming the streets, Halloween will be a night of trick or treat mayhem.
Graveyard: Deadly Unrest
On All Hallow’s Eve, a dark storm descends upon a cemetery and awakens long-dead spirits. These specters rise from their graves to capture souls for all eternity. No one living can escape them.
Conjure the Dark
An evil sorceress has entered twisted stone ruins and called forth monstrosities from dark dimensions. This Halloween, blood will feed her army of the night.
Scarecrow: Cursed Soil
At an abandoned farm, scarecrow sentinels have risen from the crust of the earth to hunt souls and seek revenge. They’ll harvest the screams of those who dare enter this dilapidated barn.
TWO LIVE SHOWS
Halloween Nightmare FuelWildfire
The show that sparked a firestorm last year is ablaze with a new nightmare. Get fired up to the beat of metal, rock and electronica as pyro and aerial performers return to reignite fears.
Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale
As darkness falls, a ghost story becomes reality as guests go beyond the grave in a spectacularly spooky show on Universal Studios’ lagoon, featuring huge water screens and sinister music.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.