Universal Orlando Resort reveals more gruesome details about the impending terror that awaits guests brave enough to face Halloween Horror Nights 2022 — including the six horrifying original concepts that complete this year’s lineup of 10 haunted houses, five sinister scare zones and two live shows. The event runs select nights through Oct. 31.

As the world’s premier Halloween event turns 31 this fall, a haunting conglomerate of unfathomable experiences inspired by traditional Halloween elements and some of guests’ worst fears come to life in this year’s collection of original haunted houses and scare zones — unleashing everything from vengeance-seeking pumpkins and witches to twisted trick-or-treaters and grotesque bugs to prey upon guests. When guests need a break from the scares, they can watch two outrageous live shows, satiate their appetite with sinfully delicious food and beverage, shop the latest merchandise in an all-new Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store and enjoy Universal Studios’ most exciting rides and attractions.


