Over 130 local, regional and national artisans journey to Sarasota to showcase their art, a collection of beauty and creativity that transforms Gulf Stream into an outdoor gallery of spectacular painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, fiber and wearable art, mixed-media, metalwork, graphics, woodworking and more, Jan. 11-12 at the eigth annual Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival held at J.D. Hamel Park in Sarasota.
In each art medium you will find a diversity of styles, techniques and materials guided by the unique and compelling visions of each artisan. Discuss with the artists how they create and become inspired. Also explore the option of commissioning a unique piece of art made specifically for you. All the artisans that create these inspirational works are present at the event with many represented in the nation’s finest public art museums and most prestigious private collections.
Admission and parking are free.
Take a moment to stop by the Humane Society of Sarasota County’s “Big Mac” mobile adoption center onsite to say “hi” to the dedicated staff. Meet their extended family of friends awaiting adoption. Find a new, loving life companion while supporting a wonderful and compassionate organization. Call 727-542-3000 to confirm the onsite hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.