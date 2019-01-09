Jan. 12-13, sees the return of the 7th annual Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival in downtown Sarasota, 33 S. Gulf Stream. Each year the event is held downtown on Gulf Stream. The Humane Society of Sarasota County (HSSC) graciously hosts this spectacular art event, one of the finest art events in Florida.
Over 130 artisans from across America showcase their art, creating an outdoor gallery of spectacular painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, glass and ceramics, interwoven with fiber and wearable art, mixed-media, metalwork, graphics, woodworking and more. Find a diversity of styles, techniques and materials in each medium guided by the unique visions of each artisan.
The Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday and is "admission-free." While at the event, please take a moment to stop by the HSSC’s “Big Mac” mobile adoption center to say “hi” to the dedicated staff. Meet their extended family of friends awaiting adoption and perhaps find a new, loving life companion while supporting a wonderful and compassionate organization. For more information, visit website: http://www.paragonartevents.com/S-32-Sarasota+Winter+Fine+Art+Festival.html.
