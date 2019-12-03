Come share in the return of great fun, superb food and outstanding live music as the Siesta Beach Seafood & Music Festival returns to Siesta Key Dec. 6-8
This event offers a variety of seafood items, all cooked fresh on site by local restaurants and food purveyors. Seafood dishes are prepared using only the freshest local and sustainable ocean resources from the Florida Gulf Coast. Also select from meat and vegetarian offerings and a diverse menu of side dishes and desserts. Alcoholic, non-alcoholic and fruit drinks are all available.
While eating, relax to some of Florida’s top musical groups. Dec. 6 performers are West Coast Steel Pan Band (jazz, Caribbean), Verge (classic rock ’70s to present) and Billy Rice Band (country rock).
Dec. 7 performances are by Big Night Out (dance, rock, alternative), RJ Howson (R&B, blues, rock), JP Soars & The Red Hots (soul, blues), Melody Trucks Band (rock, blues, jazz, funk, country) and Fleetwood Max (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band).
On Dec. 8 enjoy The Whole Band featuring Callie Chappel (Americana, rock, variety), Black Honkeys (rock, soul) and Kettle of Fish (rock, blues, reggae).
Performance times can be found on the event website.
On breaks between performances, enjoy shopping in a marketplace of fine arts, crafts and select fine products and food items.
The Humane Society will have their "Big Mac" mobile adoption center onsite during the event. Call ahead (727-542-3000) to confirm hours onsite. Stop by and say “hi” to the dedicated staff and meet their extended family of friends awaiting adoption.
General admission is only $5 with children age 12 and younger free.
