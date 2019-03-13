Tickets are now on sale for the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival to be held on Feb. 22, 2020, in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda.
Matt Marschak will open. Eric Darius will raise the temperature and Mindi Abair will bring the show to its climax with a retrospective of her jazz career, focusing her performance on the songs that go here to where she is today.
Now in its 15th year, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce has proudly produced the annual award-winning Wine and Jazz Festival every February. Each year, the chamber strives to add new artistry and dynamics to the event, to encourage festival-goers to return year after year, which they do diligently, filling our hotels, restaurants, retail shops and streets. This show will be spectacular with high-energy performers from beginning to end.
The annual Wine and Jazz Festival will be celebrating its 15th anniversary. This festival has received all types of accolades over the years and has brought such amazing acts as Ramsey Lewis, The Rippingtons featuring Russ Freeman, Peter White, Gerald Albright, Norman Brown, David Benoit and festival favorite Mindi Abair.
“The Wine & Jazz Festival in 2020 will again be something special. A true celebration to honor those who have made the festival what it is today,” said John Wright, President of the The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, organizers of the event.
VIP tickets include complimentary food (served up to 3 p.m.), seven complimentary beverage tickets per VIP ticket, a welcome bag containing your souvenir beer and wine glasses, seated (at tables), stage front seats and dance area, and a special meet n’ greet to meet those artists who are able to attend the Friday night (Feb. 21) wine party.
Premium Tickets include a reserved seat in a special section behind VIP and four complimentary drink tickets, along with. Separate check-in facilities.
Regular tickets for 2020 include entrance and a souvenir bag containing a beer and wine glass. Food and beverage may be purchased in the park. Tickets are $65 per person if purchased before Jan. 31, 2020, and $75 per person after Jan. 31, 2020. Beverage tickets will be available for purchase outside the check-in area before the show, and inside the park, during the show.
The park will open at (approximately) 12.30 p.m. The first act will take the stage at 1 p.m. Enjoy beautiful, waterfront views and amazing sounds, making for a perfect afternoon in Punta Gorda. No pets, no alcohol to be brought inside and no coolers. If you are bringing a shade umbrella, please be courteous and not block those behind you.
All tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.
Tickets will be mailed out in early December.
For any questions, call 941-639-3720 or online at https://puntagordachamber.com/product/15th-annual-wine-and-jazz-festival-2020.
