Jon Lovitz has been one of the best known comedians for the last 20 years. Now he’s taking his talents to Port Charlotte appearing at Visani Italian Steakhouse And Comedy Theater July 25-27.
On March 28, 1985, he appeared on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” where he premiered his character “Tommy Flanagan of Pathological Liars Anonymous.” Following the introduction of this persona, Lovitz got an agent, and booked a movie, a series, a voice over for a cartoon and “Saturday Night Live.”
Lovitz has been working non-stop since. He was nominated for an Emmy his first two years on “Saturday Night Live.” While on SNL, he became known for his characters “Tommy Flanagan of the Pathological Liars Anonymous” (“Yeah, that’s the ticket”), “Master Thespian,” “Hanukkah Harry” and “the Devil.” He has appeared in numerous films, including “Big,” “A League of Their Own,” “The Wedding Singer,” “High School High,” “Small Time Crooks,” “Rat Race,” “The Producers,”“Eight Crazy Nights,” “The Benchwarmers” and “Grown Ups 2,” among many others. He has also worked with acclaimed directors such as Penny Marshall, Rob Reiner, Jerry Zucker and Woody Allen.
Lovitz has also appeared on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre in Neil Simon’s play “The Dinner Party,” taking over the lead role from Henry Winkler. He has sung (yes, he can sing!) at Carnegie Hall three times (including “Great Performances: Ira Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall”) and sung the national anthem at Dodger Stadium and the U.S. Open. He also sang with English rock star, Robbie Williams at the Royal Alpert Hall and appears on his album, “Swing While You’re Winning!”
Lovitz has also had an illustrious television career. He was the first famous guest star on the hit show “Friends.” In the same week, he appeared on an episode of “Seinfeld.” Lovitz also had a recurring roles on “Hot in Cleveland,” “Las Vegas,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Hawaii Five-O” and “New Girl.”
For the last 10 years Lovitz has pursued a career as a stand-up comedian. He is one of the few performers to start as an actor and then become a stand-up comedian who successfully headlines nightclubs, theatres and casinos across the country.
Tickets are selling quickly. Tickets and additional information is available online at www.visani.net or over the phone at 941-629-9191. Visani is located at 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, “The Castle On Kings Highway.”
