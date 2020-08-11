The Alliance for the Arts, in partnership with the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum, is seeking artists to submit their work to an exhibition focused on water.
The call is open to all artists residing in Florida.
Water is the source of all life and has been an inspiration for artists, writers and philosophers around the world for thousands of years. This exhibition hopes to bring many interpretations and responses to our infinite individual and communal connections to water.
The juried exhibit will be on display from Feb. 9 through April 30, at the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum, 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel.
To download full guidelines, learn more or submit artwork, visit ArtInLee.org/H20Exhibit. For additional questions, contact Alliance for the Arts gallery director Ehren Gerhard at exhbitions@artinlee.org or 239-939-2787.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.