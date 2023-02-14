'The Barber of Seville' returns in a whimsical new production

Gulfshore Opera presents "The Barber of Seville" by Gioachino Rossini on Feb. 23 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center.
This classic comedy with a playful energy that springs from Rossini’s exuberant music will be presented in a whimsical new production inspired by the art of Antoni Gaudi. Returning stage director Josh Shaw is sure to make you laugh with a hilarious original production that includes colorful costumes, sets and chamber orchestra conducted by Maestro Jorge Parodi. English surtitles are provided.
Principal artists include Stephanie Doche who makes her role debut as Rosina. She is known as a singing actress of outstanding technical and interpretive skill, distinguishing herself in diverse styles and repertoire.
International tenor Minghoa Liu will be featured in the role of Count Amaviva. He is a specialist in Rossini repertoire, hailed for his easy and powerful high notes and well-polished bel canto vocal lines.
Known for his quick, kind and lovable demeanor, Jake Stamatis, baritone, makes his role debut as Figaro.
The Season 9 finale grand opera production is "Don Giovanni." Mozart’s dark comedy, set in 18th century Spain, is known as one of the greatest operas of all time. Based on the Spanish legend of Don Juan, this philandering hero blazes a path to his own destruction in a single day.
Giovanni’s conquests include the mayor's daughter, a former lover who is on the warpath to bring him to justice, and a peasant girl on the eve of her wedding. Eventually, they all band together and Don Giovanni cannot escape the consequences of his unrepentant sins. The company plans a full scale traditional production with original sets and elegant costumes, large chorus and Naples Philharmonic Orchestra. Experience this classic opera at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on April 21.
