'The Barber of Seville' returns in a whimsical new production

This classic comedy with a playful energy that springs from Rossini’s exuberant music will be presented in a whimsical new production inspired by the art of Antoni Gaudi.

 Photo courtesy of the Gulfshore Opera

Gulfshore Opera presents "The Barber of Seville" by Gioachino Rossini on Feb. 23 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center.

This classic comedy with a playful energy that springs from Rossini’s exuberant music will be presented in a whimsical new production inspired by the art of Antoni Gaudi. Returning stage director Josh Shaw is sure to make you laugh with a hilarious original production that includes colorful costumes, sets and chamber orchestra conducted by Maestro Jorge Parodi. English surtitles are provided. 


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments