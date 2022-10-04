The Beatles and Roy Orbison tribute show

Experience Roy Orbison as performed by Jesse Aron, the two-time world champion tribute artist, as he expertly recreates the best of Orbison’s library. Then sit back and remember the best of The Beatles as performed by the Nowhere Band, an acclaimed Beatles tribute band who has traveled the country transporting thousands back to a real Beatles concert.

 PHOTO courtesy of the artist/SUN EVENTS

Before The Beatles hit it big in 1963, the Fab Four and Roy Orbison toured the country.

Sun Events is bringing that experience back around again to Venice and Punta Gorda, featuring tributes to these legendary musicians.


