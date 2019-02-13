The Lemon Bay Playhouse is proud to announce that the Tenth Annual Shorts Aloud Festival - “The Best of Shorts Aloud”, produced by Kathy Amelia, is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. This show is presented by the Lemon Bay Playhouse Readers Theater Group. Each performance consists of six short comedic selections covering a variety of life situations with an interesting twist. Kathy is bringing back the past skits for this retrospect and she is casting as many original readers as possible to make the performance a truly authentic memory. These two performances guarantee a unique theater experience with a light-hearted and amusing flair. Please reserve a seat and come see the humorous side of life! All we ask is that you sit back and let your imagination be set free. By doing this, we assure that you will leave the theater entertained and laughing.
The Readers Theater format is an interesting example of live theater where the scripts are read and there is minimal set design and props. LBP Readers Theater is open to those interested in reading or hearing plays in a group setting. Please join us. Meetings are held at the playhouse on the first Monday of each month, from 9:30am to noon, starting in October and continuing through May. No theatrical experience is necessary to participate. In this setting, actors do not memorize lines but read from scripts. It is a good way for new actors to try their hand at public performance and to gain familiarity with other skills such as script analysis, character development, and other acting tools. It is a delightful way to enjoy hearing new plays with fellow theater fans.
Readers Theater members also provide an Outreach Program service. Members are available to perform at local libraries, clubs, and other community organizations free of charge. Contact the business manager at 941-474-9610 for more information on having a troupe come to your event.
Information and tickets for the Tenth Annual Shorts Aloud Festival are available online at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 941-475-6756 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to curtain time. These performances have a special reserved seat ticket price of $8.
