Thanks to his mom, Tony Kelly can pinpoint the moment his art career began.
“She says I grabbed a crayon while I was the crib and drew a clown, he said. “She tells me that all the time.”
Considerable time has passed since then, and the crayon has given way to ink. The crib is now a studio — Hybrid Art — in East Peoria, Illinois. The clown has given way to more sophisticated subjects – except maybe when Kelly is tattooing the Joker on someone’s arm.
Kelly, a highly creative artist who specializes in freehand tattoos of all types, will work the human canvas April 18-23 as the guest artist at After Inked the Guest Spot in Port Charlotte. It will be Kelly’s first appearance in Port Charlotte, and he’s booked solid. But he plans to return and is accepting bookings for his next trip in.
“I was always an artist,” Kelly, 45, said. “Being able to draw every day was why I got into tattooing. I said that I would stop when the people stopped coming. It’s been 28 years now.”
Kelly’s art is to stereotypical tattoo work what Dali is to paint by numbers. Kelly draws complex images — Rosie the Riveter, the Joker, a woman’s face, a horse’s head — with a surrealistic flair that turns the images from reproductions of form into edgy, unique renderings.
“He’s super talented,” said Will Anthony, owner of After Inked the Guest Spot, which is at 3271 E. Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
The two had never met until they bumped into each other at a bar during a tattoo convention in North Carolina last October.
“We were just there and got to talking,” Anthony said. “I said, ‘I got a shop in Florida.’ He said, ‘My mom lives down there in North Port.’ I told him my shop was in Port Charlotte, the next town over.
“It was such a coincidence that we met.”
Kelly works primarily in black and gray. He draws the image freehand rather than the old-school style of two-dimensional images using only a simple stencil and little detail. Mermaids, ships, anchors and hearts with Mom inscribed are examples. Black and gray work is typically used to create some type of three-dimensional effect.
“What I do is draw with a pen,” Kelly said. “I have references to look while I’m working, but I draw it all by hand with a pen.
“A lot depends on body contour. The body becomes a three-dimensional canvas.”
There are levels to his tattoos, he said. He makes his drawings flow so they show a loose concept of the piece from a distance.
“I like it to move like it’s in motion with your body, he said.
The closer an observer comes to the tattoo; the more detail arises. Highlights draw the eye by creating contrast.
“That’s why freehand is so awesome,” Kelly said. “Skin type is everything when it comes to tattooing. It is an important part of picking the type of tattoos a person should get.”
At the After Inked the Guest Spot, he has been booked to create a couple animal portraits, a Batman/Joker piece, and some floral pieces. It typically takes him all day to create one tattoo. He typically charges $200 an hour.
Kelly works in other medium. He paints, does digital art, sculpts. But ink on human skin is what he does for a living.
“I love to create images that clients didn’t know they wanted yet because it’s something they have never seen before,” he said. “It’s style, and style makes creative, fresh, new ideas and keeps people’s tattoos as original as possible.”
Tattoo work is no longer an underground art form, attractive only to bikers, Goths and lonely sailors, he says.
“It’s considered an art form now because of the artists in this industry,” Kelly said. “You have very creative people using body as canvas. When you see it, and it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before, that’s not a traditional tattoo.
“That’s a work of art.”
Kelly has a Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HybridArtStudios or or email tonykellyappointments@gmail.com. After Ink the Guest Spot can provide more information by calling 941-235-8245.
