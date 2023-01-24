The Boxers re-create the hits of Simon and Garfunkel

Greg and Todd Pitts re-create the look and sound of a live Simon and Garfunkel concert.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

In a 2003 Simon and Garfunkel reunion concert, Paul Simon quipped, "We started to sing together when we were 13 years old and we started to argue together when we were 14 years old."

However troubled their relationship, Simon and Art Garfunkel made beautiful two-part harmony together.


