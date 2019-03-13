Florida Studio Theatre proudly presents a special encore run of its wildly popular cabaret celebrating male harmony groups, "Unchained Melodies."
After playing nine shows a week for 18 weeks, the cabaret was forced to close in FST’s Court Cabaret, with a new cabaret loading into the same space. Due to high audience demand, FST sent the performers home for a month, only to bring cast members back for the encore production of "Unchained Melodies" in FST’s Keating Theatre, where it will play through March 17. Written by Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins with arrangements by Jim Prosser, Unchained Melodies features songs from legendary groups like The Drifters and The Temptations. Tickets are now on sale at floridastudiotheatre.org and 941-366-9000.
Unchained Melodies celebrates the male harmony groups of the ‘50s and ‘60s, featuring songs by doo-wop and Motown’s top artists. Every night, audience members danced in their seats and sang along with the cast to songs like “Blue Moon,” “16 Candles,” “Save the Last Dance,” and “Working My Way Back to You.” Audiences have raved about the Cabaret, calling it “Unbelievable,” “Perfection,” and “A memorable and thoroughly engaging evening.”
Over 18,000 people have already been charmed by the smooth harmonies and heartwarming lyrics of Unchained Melodies. “Any excuse to come back here, I’ll always jump on because FST is like a second home to me at this point,” shared Nick Anastasia. “I love the people, the audiences, and I just love being here. I’m looking forward to more Melodies.”
“Every once in a while we are fortunate enough to get a runaway hit like Unchained Melodies,” explained Rebecca Hopkins, Lead Developer of the show. “Of course, we want as many people as possible to get to experience these productions, so we are thrilled we could make this extension possible by moving this hit production across the street to our Keating Theatre in March.”
Critics were also caught up in the magic of Unchained Melodies during its original production. The Observer calls the musical revue “World class” and “Great fun.” Broadway World calls it “A fast paced jog down memory lane,” “Delightful,” and “Deliciously engaging.” Total Theater dubs it “A great audience pleaser,” “Impressive,” and “Energetic.”
Florida Studio Theatre’s Keating Theatre is located at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are now on sale at floridastudiotheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
