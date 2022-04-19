The breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music 'In The Heights'

"In The Heights" is the story of a vibrant Cuban, Dominican and Puerto Rican community in New York City’s Washington Heights where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music.
Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre presents "In The Heights" through May 14.
When a winning lottery ticket, a power outage and romantic tension all hit the neighborhood, the long-time friends and neighbors make discoveries about each other, themselves and the place they all call home.
Directing "In The Heights" is Eliseo Roman and the choreographer and assistant director is Rebecca Kritzer. Roman, who made his directorial debut here with last season’s "On Your Feet," was seen on Broadway in "In The Heights," "Leap of Faith," "Hair" and "On Your Feet." Kristzer was part of the original cast of "In The Heights" first national tour working with the original creative team and performing with the show’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
