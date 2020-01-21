A collection of Broadway’s finest male singers, The Broadway Boys represent such shows as “Hamilton,” “The Phantom of The Opera,” “Jersey Boys,” “Wicked,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Les Miserables,” “The Lion King” and more.
Artistic Director Jesse Nager brings together these talented performers with direction from Tony and Grammy Award winner Billy Porter and music direction from Oscar, Tony and Grammy Award winner Justin Paul.
The Broadway Boys add elements of pop, funk, gospel and jazz to traditional show tunes. The group has redefined the musical theatre genre, bringing dynamic harmonies to songs you know and love. Jim Caruso, of the New York Jazz Club Birdland, hails the group as “first-rate singers on the New York theatrical scene.”
Created in 2005 to play a single night at a club in New York City, the overwhelmingly positive response, the Boys decided to develop their own “symphony of sound” that has become their unique style.
