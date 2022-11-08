The Brooklyn Boys bring a tribute to Barry Manilow and Neil Diamond

Jonathan Elgart portrays The Brooklyn Boys — “Nearly Diamond” and “Barely Manilow.” Elgart said, “I’m a tribute artist in that I’m paying tribute to their careers. I don’t try to look like them, but I can change the timbre of my voice to sound just like both of them.”

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY JONATHAN ELGART

You could never have seen both Barry Manilow and Neil Diamond live on the same night in the same venue.

But now you can sing along to a night of their heyday hits — “Sweet Caroline,” “I Write the Songs,” “America,” “Mandy,” “Hello Again,” “Copacabana,” “Heartlight,” “Bandstand,” “It’s a Miracle” — sung just the way they sang them, on Nov. 18 at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum.


