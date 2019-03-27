The Sarasota Concert Association’s 2019 Great Performers Series season concludes with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of JoAnn Falletta, and with solo pianist Fabio Bidini, at 7:30 p.m. April 3 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The evening’s program includes Borodin’s Overture from Prince Igor; Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2, and selections from Prokofiev’s Romeo & Juliet. Individual tickets are $30 to $85. Tickets and information for the Great Performers Series are available by calling 941-225-6500 or online at www.scasarasota.org.
Hailed as a “leading force for the music of our time,” for her work as a conductor, communicator, recording artist, audience builder, and champion of American composers, JoAnn Falletta serves as music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic and was acclaimed by The Washington Post as having “Toscanini’s tight control over ensemble, Walter’s affectionate balancing of inner voices, Stokowski’s gutsy showmanship, and a controlled frenzy worthy of Bernstein.” The New York Times called her “one of the brightest stars of symphonic music in America.” She recently won her third Grammy in the classical compendium category for her role as conductor on the recording “Spiritualist,” featuring the London Symphony Orchestra performing compositions by Kenneth Fuchs.
Fabio Bidini is recognized as one of the foremost pianists to have emerged from Italy since the days of Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli. After winning top prizes in numerous international competitions, his sensational success at both the Busoni and Van Cliburn International Piano Competitions launched his international career. His playing is noted for its technical wizardry and poetic lyricism.
