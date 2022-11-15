Morgan Lavenstein as Jane Berman and Jake Fallon as Mordy Berman. Scheming almost entirely via sarcastic and misspelled text messages, the siblings hatch an outrageous plan to relieve their family of their grandfather’s burden.
Photo courtesy of Dylan Jon Wade Cox/Urbanite Theatre
Urbanite Theatre will begin its 2022-23 season with a twisted and inventive dark comedy, "The Burdens" by Matt Schatz, playing through Dec. 4
"The Burdens," directed by Urbanite Theatre Artistic Director Brendan Ragan, follows a set of clumsy siblings plotting to address a problematic grandfather.
Follow a set of clumsy siblings plotting to address a problematic grandfather. Mordy and Jane’s dreadful, centenarian grandfather is an emotional and financial tax on the family, and he just won’t die. Scheming almost entirely via sarcastic and misspelled text messages, the siblings hatch an outrageous plan to relieve their family of their grandfather’s burden.
"'The Burdens' is an excellent blend of zany, dark comedy and heartfelt storytelling,” says director Brendan Ragan. “It’s equal parts madcap and touching family story. Anyone with a problematic family member will immediately relate.”
The production, uniquely told entirely through text messages, voicemails and emails, also makes for an original method for storytelling. “We don’t see any devices on stage, the siblings deliver all their lines like dialogue,” says Ragan. “But it shows you how different people talk when it’s through a device. It makes for a hilarious commentary on communication in the 21st century.”
