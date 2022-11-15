Urbanite Theatre kicks off season with: 'The Burdens'

Morgan Lavenstein as Jane Berman and Jake Fallon as Mordy Berman. Scheming almost entirely via sarcastic and misspelled text messages, the siblings hatch an outrageous plan to relieve their family of their grandfather’s burden.

 Photo courtesy of Dylan Jon Wade Cox/Urbanite Theatre

Urbanite Theatre will begin its 2022-23 season with a twisted and inventive dark comedy, "The Burdens" by Matt Schatz, playing through Dec. 4

"The Burdens," directed by Urbanite Theatre Artistic Director Brendan Ragan, follows a set of clumsy siblings plotting to address a problematic grandfather.


