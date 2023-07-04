Venice Theatre presents a return engagement of “The Cemetery Club” opening in the Pinkerton Theatre on July 14 and running through Aug. 13. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Because this funny, moving romantic comedy sold out last season, the theater decided to bring it back with the same cast: Jan Wallace, Gina Scarda, Loretta Zullo, Jim Parise and Sandi Wall. Kim Kollar serves as understudy/stand in (Aug. 10-13 as Mildred).


   
