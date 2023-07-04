“The Cemetery Club” is a funny, sweet-tempered, moving romantic comedy about three Jewish widows who meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves. Because this funny, moving romantic comedy sold out last season, the theater decided to bring it back with the same cast: Jim Parise, Gina Scarda, Jan Wallace, Loretta Zullo and Sandi Wall.
Jan Wallace as Ida and Gina Scarda as Lucille in “The Cemetery Club.”
Photo courtesy of the Venice Theatre
PhotoS courtesy of the Venice Theatre
Jan Wallace as Ida in "The Cemetery Club."
Photo courtesy of the Venice Theatre
Jim Parise as Sam and Jan Wallace as Ida in “The Cemetery Club.”
Photo courtesy of the Venice Theatre
Gina Scarda plays Lucille in “The Cemetery Club.”
Photo courtesy of the Venice Theatre
Loretta Zullo as Doris, Gina Scarda as Lucille and Jan Wallace as Ida in “The Cemetery Club.”
Venice Theatre presents a return engagement of “The Cemetery Club” opening in the Pinkerton Theatre on July 14 and running through Aug. 13. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Because this funny, moving romantic comedy sold out last season, the theater decided to bring it back with the same cast: Jan Wallace, Gina Scarda, Loretta Zullo, Jim Parise and Sandi Wall. Kim Kollar serves as understudy/stand in (Aug. 10-13 as Mildred).
