The Charlotte Chorale celebrates William Dederer's 10th anniversary as artistic director

The Charlotte Performing Arts Center will be filled with familiar, upbeat songs of Broadway, some widely known jazz standards, fun pop tunes from decades past and sacred masterpieces with ethereal vocal harmonies that are sure to uplift the soul and engage the spirit.

 PHOTO Provided by The Charlotte Chorale

Celebrating Dr. William Dederer’s 10th anniversary as artistic director of The Charlotte Chorale on April 15.

The concert is aptly named “Reflections” as it is a special milestone in the chorale’s and Dederer’s history. In reminiscing about his 50-plus year career in music and the last 10 years as artistic director with the Chorale, he chose a variety of his favorites that have provided inspiration and lasting musical memories.


