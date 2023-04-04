The Charlotte Chorale celebrates William Dederer's 10th anniversary as artistic director

The Charlotte Performing Arts Center will be filled with familiar, upbeat songs of Broadway, some widely known jazz standards, fun pop tunes from decades past and sacred masterpieces with ethereal vocal harmonies that are sure to uplift the soul and engage the spirit.
Celebrating Dr. William Dederer’s 10th anniversary as artistic director of The Charlotte Chorale on April 15.
The concert is aptly named “Reflections” as it is a special milestone in the chorale’s and Dederer’s history. In reminiscing about his 50-plus year career in music and the last 10 years as artistic director with the Chorale, he chose a variety of his favorites that have provided inspiration and lasting musical memories.
“Music has been a part of my life ever since I was a child participating in services with my organist father,” said Dederer. Many of the pieces derive from his own choral performances under some of the greatest choral directors in history such as Robert Shaw and Lukas Foss.
The Charlotte Performing Arts Center will be filled with familiar, upbeat songs of Broadway, some widely known jazz standards, fun pop tunes from decades past and sacred masterpieces with ethereal vocal harmonies that are sure to uplift the soul and engage the spirit.
The “Reflections” concert is sure to be a great musical experience performed to honor the distinguished and expert direction of Dr. William Dederer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.