The Charlotte Chorale performs 'Bach to Bacharach'

The Charlotte Chorale, the largest community choir in Charlotte County, accompanied by a select group of symphonic musicians, will perform an outstanding selection of masterworks by five monumental composers covering a span of over three hundred years. Each an innovator in his own time, JS Bach, Ludwig von Beethoven, J Brahms, Leonard Bernstein and Burt Bacharach, were responsible of some most powerful music throughout the centuries. Each with his own distinct style, their music is still revered today with its intricate complexity and captivating melodies.
The March 2, concert is the second of a three concert series performed by The Charlotte Chorale, a eighty voice choral organization under the expert direction of Dr. William Dederer.
With the 2018-19 Season, The Charlotte Chorale celebrates thirty years in Charlotte County and has gained wide acclaim both locally and beyond. For the past seven years, the baton has been in the hands of Dr. William Dederer.
The “Bach to Bacharach” Concert will be performed at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, March 2, at 4 p.m. Reserved seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for Adults, $10 for Students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033.
For more information about The Charlotte Chorale, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
