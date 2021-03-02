Experience the brilliance of composers Franz Joseph Haydn and Marvin Hamlisch with The Charlotte Chorale at 4 p.m. March 13 at the First Baptist Church Punta Gorda, 459 Gill St. The award-winning Charlotte Chorale will showcase both classical and modern composers ranging from the eighteenth to twentieth centuries.
The performance will feature select compositions by Haydn and the composers he influenced, followed by several works of Marvin Hamlisch, one of the most prolific and influential composers for both Broadway and Hollywood.
Frank Sanders, the first-place winner of The Charlotte Chorale’s 2020 scholarship auditions and currently a freshman at Florida Gulf Coast University, will perform a saxophone solo. Sanders is also the accompanist for The Chorale.
A professional-level chorus of local singers dedicated to the enrichment of music of all genres, The Charlotte Chorale is under the outstanding direction of Dr. William Dederer. The Chorale has a long history of presenting quality choral performances in our community and has been cited as one of the best performing arts groups in Charlotte County by Harbor Style Magazine. This concert is the second of three concerts for the 2020-21 Season.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Adults $25, Students $10, payment by credit card is available. The audience will be limited to meet the CDC COVID guidelines of social distancing. Tickets and advanced registration required.
For additional information or to subscribe to the mailing list, visit charlottechorale.com or email thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.