The Charlotte Chorale is pleased to announce its return to The Charlotte Performing Arts Center at 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda for all concerts in their 2022-23 season.
Under the continued and outstanding leadership of Dr. William B. Dederer, artistic director, The Charlotte Chorale again will present another season of high-quality and affordable performances.
The three-concert choral series will commence with the highly anticipated Christmas concert, "Treasured Sounds of Christmas" along with the second annual silent auction, on Dec. 3. he concert will include beloved and beautiful Christmas and holiday music from past and recent years. The Silent Auction will offer opportunities to bid on local and state-wide recreational activities, local dining gift certificates, personal services and various gift baskets.
The next concert, "Voices of Spirit" will be performed on Feb. 25. This concert will be a celebration of music inspired by the universality of mankind’s relationship with creation: awe of creation’s wonders, reverence for its beauty and joy in the mystery and spirit thereof.
The third and final concert, "Reflections" will take place on April 15. This concert will celebrate the 10 year anniversary of The Charlotte Chorale being under the direction of Dederer, and will feature some of his favorite compositions.
Additionally, The Charlotte Chorale will host a special concert appearance of The Dallas Brass on Feb. 26.
The Charlotte Chorale has a rich history in Charlotte County presenting quality choral concerts since 1989. The Chorale has continued to expand its repertoire to include many classical and symphonic choral pieces as well as a broad spectrum of contemporary music, spirituals, multi-cultural music, foreign language and devotional works with wide appeal to all audiences.
