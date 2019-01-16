The Charlotte Chorale's Benefit Concert is about that Old Time Rock and Roll featuring Phil Dirt and the Dozers.

By popular demand, Phil Dirt and the Dozers are returning to Charlotte County.
Remember when life was simpler, the world was smaller and the cost of a new Chevy was about $2,000? A time when cool cars cruised the local teenage haunts and the radio was always rockin’ the latest tunes?
Phil Dirt & The Dozers will transport you to another time and place, the classic Rock ‘n Roll of America’s golden years. The Dozers perform the intricate vocal harmonies of the Beach Boys, Four Seasons, the Eagles and many more to perfection.
The Charlotte Chorale is pleased to announce the Benefit Concert for 2019 will be all about that Old Time Rock and Roll featuring the critically acclaimed band Phil Dirt and the Dozers.
Now is the time to get your tickets for the concert on Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.
If you’re ready to experience the good old days of Rock ‘n Roll, lace up your saddle shoes, hang the fuzzy dice from the rear-view mirror, get your tickets.
Concert tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. The benefit concert is not a part of The Charlotte Chorale’s 2018-19 season concert series and tickets must be purchased separately.
Let the good times roll.
