SARASOTA, FL – Throughout history and to the delight of audiences everywhere, the circus has had the capacity to adapt to historic circumstances in order to continue to entertain people. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Circus Arts Conservatory (CAC) has been exploring new and innovative ways to move forward with an exciting season – bringing the joy of live performance to patrons of all ages and maintaining its mission of community outreach – with safety as its top priority.
In the face of COVID-19, the CAC is working to ensure that the circus arts are alive and well in our community … and beyond. Youth programs, such as the renowned Sailor Circus and the beginner-level, six-week Jr. Sailor Circus are running, with rigorous health and safety protocols in place. Silks classes are being offered. And now, while seating capacity for both the Sailor Circus Arena and Circus Sarasota Big Top has been reduced to offer social distancing, community members and circus fans from around the world will be able to enjoy the season’s circus shows with an affordable video streaming option.
Tickets are now available, for live and video streaming options, for the full season of shows, including: the Sailor Circus holiday show, “Season’s Greetings” (Dec. 30-31); Circus Sarasota 2021 (Feb. 12-March 7); Sailor Circus spring show “Star Voyage” (April 1-3 and 8-11) and Cirque des Voix “Circus of the Voices” (April 30-May 2). Livestream tickets for all shows will be for one viewing upon activation at a cost of $25/device; prices for live shows vary.
Additionally, the CAC will present its annual fundraiser, this year titled “MaskOurAid Gala,” on Jan. 29, under the Ulla Searing Big Top in Nathan Benderson Park. Tickets are $300.
Its outreach programs continue on as well. Both the Circus Arts in Healthcare and Arts Integrated Education programs are continuing to impact students and seniors virtually. For its many pivots during these challenging times, the CAC was recognized during the recent Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Sandies Awards.
“This is certainly a very difficult time for our community’s arts organizations, as the loss of our usual performance revenues have significantly impacted our bottom lines,” said Pedro Reis, founder, president and CEO of the CAC. “By harnessing the power of technology, we are finding new ways to connect our community as well as fans around the globe to the circus arts. Through video streaming, circus fans can get the best seats in the house – whether it’s their house or ours. We are dedicated to keeping the rich history, mystique and diversity of circus arts alive, no matter the challenges in our path!”
The CAC has adopted stringent COVID mitigation protocols, with masks required, temperature checks, reduced seating, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of the facilities (including fogging after each performance), pre-packaged concession stand items, ongoing COVID-19 testing for staff and artists, and more.
For more information or tickets, go to circusarts.org or call 941-355-9335.
