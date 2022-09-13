Sun Events has launched its latest concert series, highlighting hits from rock to disco during some of the best decades of music.
“Audiences can look forward to reliving memories of their younger years including music that was from the 1950s, '60s, '70s and '80s,” Sun Events President Rachel Frank said, “and without having to drive too far from home.”
Over 20 concerts are set from Punta Gorda to Venice, showcasing the works of The Beatles, Roy Orbison, Creedence Clearwater Revival, the Bee Gees, the Eagles, John Denver, ABBA and Simon & Garfunkel.
“We are thrilled to return for another season bringing top-quality entertainment to our local community,” Frank said. “We pride ourselves on bringing musicians that tour across North America singing and playing music that creates memorable experiences for our audiences.”
Dedicated tribute bands are lined up to perform, such as The Beatles & Roy Orbison tribute band, 7 Bridges: "The Ultimate Eagles Experience," Bee Gees Now, ABBA Revisited, the Memphis Motown Soul Experience, Hey Tonight: "A Tribute to CCR & Fogerty," "Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver" with Jim Curry and a "Tribute To The Music of Simon & Garfunkel" by the Guthrie Brothers.
“We love watching local concert-goers become major fans of the bands we bring to Florida,” Frank said. “We are proud to partner with these bands to continue to elevate their following and support their growth.”
In October, Sun Events kicks off the season with The Beatles & Roy Orbison tribute band on Oct. 7 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda, and on Oct. 8 at the Venice Community Center.
For November, Sun Events has booked "Hey Tonight: A Tribute to CCR & Fogerty" on Nov. 1 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center.
To kick off the new year, January is jam packed with groove and dance from Motown to the Bee Gees. On Jan. 11, the Memphis Motown Soul Experience performs at the Venice Community Center and on Jan. 15 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center. Bee Gees Now performs at the Venice Community Center on Jan. 25 and on Jan. 29 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center.
For February, 7 Bridges: "The Ultimate Eagles Experience" and "Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver" with Jim Curry will get crowds singing along. On Feb. 1, 7 Bridges performs at the Venice Community Center and on Feb. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center. On Feb. 15, Jim Curry performs "Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver" at the Venice Community Center on Feb. 15 and on Feb. 18 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center.
In March and April, audiences will experience everything from disco to folk to blues with performances by ABBA Revisited, and the "Tribute To The Music of Simon & Garfunkel" by the Guthrie Brothers. On March 22, ABBA Revisited performs at the Venice Community Center and on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center. On March 29, the by the Guthrie Brothers perform a "Tribute To The Music of Simon & Garfunkel" at the Venice, Community Center.
