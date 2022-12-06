The Ditchfield Family Singers are a family in harmony

The Ditchfield Family Singers will perform wide variety of Christmas favorites, from popular holiday songs to carols and inspirational music at the Gulf Theater. Left to right are Regina, Taylor, Nathanael, Stephanie, Stephen, Katy and Bernice. Kneeling are Michael and David.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY BERNICE DITCHFIELD

The Ditchfield Family Singers, a nine-member family vocal ensemble, always blend like a single, full-throated instrument, especially when expanded by marriage to include serendipitously musical partners.

“We’re very close,” said matriarch Bernice Ditchfield. “But we’ve always said, if you don’t feel this is what you want to do, you’re free to follow your own heart and do what you feel God’s calling you to do. And they’ve all stayed the course with the music, because it’s such an enjoyable thing to do as a family.”


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments