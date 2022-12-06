The Ditchfield Family Singers are a family in harmony

The Ditchfield Family Singers will perform wide variety of Christmas favorites, from popular holiday songs to carols and inspirational music at the Gulf Theater. Left to right are Regina, Taylor, Nathanael, Stephanie, Stephen, Katy and Bernice. Kneeling are Michael and David.
The Ditchfield Family Singers, a nine-member family vocal ensemble, always blend like a single, full-throated instrument, especially when expanded by marriage to include serendipitously musical partners.
“We’re very close,” said matriarch Bernice Ditchfield. “But we’ve always said, if you don’t feel this is what you want to do, you’re free to follow your own heart and do what you feel God’s calling you to do. And they’ve all stayed the course with the music, because it’s such an enjoyable thing to do as a family.”
When they began singing together, the group was originally Stephen and his wife, Bernice; son Nate and his wife, Regina; daughter Stephanie; and sons Michael and David, both music majors. As the younger boys grew, so did the group, which now includes Michael’s wife, Taylor, and David’s wife, Katy.
Born and raised near Toronto, the mom and dad of the Ditchfield family met in their late teens, married 50 years ago and have been inseparable ever since.
Stephen is not only an ordained minister but also a consummate performer, soloist and bass in the family’s championship-winning barbershop quartet, My Three Sons, accompanied by his own three.
Bernice, an alto, learned the art of harmony from singing the low parts while sitting next to her alto mother in church.
They’ve spent the last 30 years in the Sarasota area, raising their family and developing one of America’s most versatile family vocal ensembles, encompassing a wide variety of musical styles and genres.
“We have a total of 24 family members,” Bernice said. “They include spouses, our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all participate in our annual Sarasota Family Christmas Show, even the tiniest new ones.
“As a family, it’s really hard to go out on stage if you’re not in harmony. When you’re in harmony, both personally and backstage, it’s that much easier to go out on stage and make the kind of harmony that leaves a lasting impression, touches hearts and changes lives.”
The Dec. 16 performance will be the nine core Ditchfields’ first Gulf Theater Christmas show, with a wide variety of Christmas favorites, from popular holiday songs to carols and inspirational music. They promise “a heartwarming and uplifting celebration of all that Christmas means.”
