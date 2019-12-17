The Ditchfield Family Singers invite audiences to enjoy an uplifting time full of holiday memories

The Ditchfield Family Singers invite audiences to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the season and enjoy an uplifting time full of holiday memories.

Venice Theatre is delighted to welcome back The Ditchfield Family Singers for their annual holiday celebration, “The Sounds of Christmas.”

The popular singing group will perform holiday favorites from traditional carols through pop hits on the theatre’s MainStage Dec. 21-22.

Known throughout the country for their superb harmonies, rich blend and genuine family warmth, The Ditchfields invite audiences to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the season and enjoy an uplifting time full of holiday memories.

The Ditchfield Family is lead by patriarch and matriarch, Stephen and Bernice. Most of their children (and their spouses) perform with the group including Nathanael and Regina, Stephanie, Michael and Taylor, and David and Katie. Grandchildren have also been known to take to the Venice Theatre stage in years past.

More information about The Ditchfield Family Singers is available at DitchfieldFamilySingers.com.

