The Venice Institute For Performing Arts is proud to present “The Everly Brothers Experience,” featuring The Zmed Brothers.
Since 2016, brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed, along with their partner and drummer Burleigh Drummond, have celebrated the pivotal music and history of The Everly Brothers legacy with enthusiastic crowds all across the U.S. and overseas in prestigious venues.
They say, “ The music of the ,50s and ,60s are nostalgic for us, our parents raised us all on it, and we feel that the Everly’s contribution is greatly overlooked, especially by younger generations. We aim to honor the aesthetics of the Everly Brothers’ iconic sound, emphasizing the important role they played in pioneering the rock n’ roll movement. We also aim to have a little fun sharing our own story.”
With a father, (Adrian Zmed) as a traveling singer/dancer/actor (“Grease 2,” “Bachelor Party,” “T.J. Hooker”) and a mother (Barbara) as a second grade teacher in a suburb of Los Angeles, the Zmed Brothers continuously strive to pay homage to their personal roots by always infusing an instinctual blend of entertainment and contextual education in their performance.
The Everly Brothers career lasted over half a century. They recorded 21 studio albums, sold more than 60 million records worldwide, had over 30 Billboard top 100 singles, which still the record for most Billboard charting hits of any sibling rock duo. They received numerous accolades in their later career and influenced countless legendary artists that came after them, including The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, The Bee Gees, Neil Young and the list goes on.
The Zmed Brothers are thrilled to be able to contribute to a cause that supports the recognition and preservation of the intimate and singular origins of America’s greatest rock n’ roll singing sibling duo.
The five-piece band consists of drums (Burleigh Drummond), electric guitar (rotating members), bass (rotating members) and the two singing brothers (Zachary and Dylan Zmed) upfront with the signature Everly acoustic guitars.
