The Fabulous Hubcaps return

Back by popular demand, The Fabulous Hubcaps will be performing at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, on Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m.
In a Typical Hubcaps show, you not only hear the best of the classics but you see many of your favorite artists dressed in costume, delivering to you a dynamic show.
Where else can you see Elvis, Little Richard, The Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, The Platters, and many more artists too numerous to mention. Only the Hubcaps can perform such a unique and high-spirited show.
Tickets can be purchased Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the lodge. The cost is $25 plus tax with an optional dinner starting at 5:30 PM of Prime Rib for $20 plus tax or $15 plus tax for other entrees. For more information, call 941-474-1404.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.