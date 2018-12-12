The popular holiday light display at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens returns starting Dec. 20, and will run for 15 select nights to mark the event’s 15th anniversary. Lights in Bloom will showcase more than one million lights set in holiday scenes throughout the 15-acre garden.
Lights in Bloom is recognized as a holiday tradition for residents of, and visitors to Sarasota. To honor the 15 year milestone, Selby Gardens has expanded from its normally eight-night schedule to 15 evenings. Each night from Dec. 20–23, 26–30, and Jan. 1–6, the Gardens will be decorated in lighted displays that showcase iconic scenes at Selby Gardens. Beautifully lit rainforest butterflies, dragonflies, flowers and more will fill the gardens with a magical holiday glow. In addition, the Gardens will feature Lights in Bloom favorites from prior years such as the Wishing Tree and Santa’s North Pole workshop, in addition to new exhibits.
Planning and design for the annual event began in the springtime and it takes several weeks to install the lights. More than 700 volunteer positions help guide the nearly 15,000 people who visit the Gardens throughout the display.
The nightly events also include live entertainment by SoulRCoaster and The Hydramatic, family activities and games. Santa Claus visits nightly through Dec. 23, before returning to the North Pole. Grilled foods from Michael’s On East, along with beer and wine, will be available for purchase, as well as festive holiday treats like hot cocoa.
Admission for Lights in Bloom is $20 for Selby Gardens Members or $25 for general admission. Children ages 5–12 are $7 and five and under are free. Also offered is a “Selby Experience” pass for one night only on Dec. 22. The “Selby Experience” tickets are $125 for adults, $30 for children ages 4–17, and includes reserved parking, early admission, open bar, buffet and holiday desserts. Tickets for Lights in Bloom and for the “Selby Experience” can be purchased at https://selby.org/events/event/lights-in-bloom-2/
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is located at 900 S Palm Ave, Sarasota. For more information, visit www.selby.org or call 941-366-5731.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.