The classic 1960 musical "The Fantasticks" returns to the area in a production staged by Venice Theatre's SummerStock program for students pursuing careers in theater. Performances of this simply-staged romantic fable are now scheduled for July 21-24.
This funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl and their parents who try to keep them apart features a narrator, El Gallo, played by Tanner Fults, who asks the audience to use their imagination and follow him into a world of moonlight and magic. The boy and the girl fall in love, grow apart and finally find their way back to each other after realizing the truth in El Gallo's words that, "without a hurt, the heart is hollow."
"The Fantasticks" opened on May 3, 1960, at the Sullivan Street Playhouse in Greenwich Village. The show's original production ran until Jan. 13, 2002, having performed an astounding 42 years and over 17,000 performances. This makes it the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: at the heart of its breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a purity and simplicity that transcends cultural barriers. The result is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time.
In addition to Tanner Fults, Venice Theatre's cast features Jackson Carney as Matt, Lauren Wickerson as Luisa, Charlotte Crowley as Hucklebee, Stacy Gilson as Bellomy, Giovanni Porreca as Henry, Sophie Buchmeier as Mortimer and Ava Dillhyon as The Mute.
The students have been in rehearsals with Director/Choreographer Brad Wages and Music Director Peter Madpak since late May and are excited to perform for an audience.
