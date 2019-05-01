No matter the venue, the flowers are always the stars of the show.
This year, they will be making their appearance at City Marketplace as the 15th annual Hibiscus Festival moves downtown from Gilchrist Park. The park, located a few blocks away on Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda, is undergoing construction.
Whether the move becomes permanent remains to be seen, said Teresa Desguin, event committee member.
“If people like it, then it could become permanent,” she said. “My personal preference is Gilchrist because of the ambiance, the beautiful waterfront.”
The Hibiscus Festival will be held on May 3-5. Admission is $2. The festival benefits the Charlotte County Historical Center Society, which helps fund events such as Florida Frontier Days and the Live Maine Lobster Bake.
The festival is aided by and promotes Chakulla and the Hunger Bus, Singing out for Food. Please bring nonperishable food items to help fill local food pantries.
The fun begins at 6 p.m. on May 3, with a full slate of music scheduled to go on until 10:30 p.m.
On May 4, the event will open at 9 a.m. with hibiscus, exotics, trees, organics and other plants for sale. Ten hibiscus growers are scheduled to display. In addition, crafts and other types of goods will be available.
Music will continue on two stages from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The growers offer “unique plants that you wouldn’t be able to find around town, Desguin said. “They’re very interesting plants.”
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5, with plenty of music, food and plants.
The Hibiscus Festival traces its roots to 2004, when local resident Dawn MacGibbon and a small band of colorful, fun-loving locals held the first Hibiscus Festival, according to the festival’s website. The Hibiscus Festival is the only event in town to honor the Punta Gorda city flower, and it annually pays homage to renowned hibiscus hybridizer Harry R. Goulding.
“Goulding was known for his world-class hybrid hibiscus plants. He would start 2,000 seedlings a year, growing some 60,000 varieties of hibiscus over 60 years. He won the American Hibiscus Society show’s Best in the World category five times.
“Of all the events I do,” Desguin said, “the Hibiscus Festival is my favorite. I love it.”
