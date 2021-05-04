The Folk Legacy Trio return to Venice Theatre May 7-10 for an intimate performance of traditional American folk music.
The Folk Legacy Trio sings the Great American Folksong Book, the songs of the great folk era from the ‘50’s through the mid-’70s, including songs from The Weavers, The Kingston Trio, The Limeliters, Peter Paul & Mary, The New Christy Minstrels, The Brothers Four, The Chad Mitchell Trio, Tom Paxton, Judy Collins, Joan Baez, Gordon Lightfoot, Simon & Garfunkel, John Denver and others.
The trio will take audiences on a journey through American musical history with their signature dynamic harmonies enriching some of the most beloved songs ever written.
The Folk Legacy Trio are George Grove, formerly with the Kingston Trio for 41 years, Rick Dougherty, member of the Limeliters and Kingston Trio for 25 years and Jerry Siggins, former lead singer of the legendary doo-wop group The Diamonds for 27 years.
Bob Poynton of The Letterman says, “There are few musicians today that have been charged with saving a genre of music. There are fewer yet that have the ability to do so. George, Rick and Jerry are accomplished in every facet of vocal performance and entertainment. With the recent resurgence of ‘new folk’ it is only fitting that the Folk Legacy Trio be formed as the foundation to a new generation of folk lovers.”
Covid-19 protocols including required face coverings and physically distanced seating are in place.
