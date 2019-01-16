There’s certainly something to be said about the desire to hearken back to the less complicated times of youth. The days when all one had to worry about was getting a flat tire on a bicycle or missing the dinner bell to make it home in time for the family meal.
The Good ‘Ole Days Coffee and Ice Cream shop in Fishermen’s Village is a call back to that era, and has both the atmosphere and the sweet treats to back it up.
Christine Kenney and her husband Drew opened up the restaurant a little more than five years ago, and though they had both been working in other industries prior to that, owning an ice cream shop seemed kind of a natural fit for Christine.
“I grew up on a farm in Jew Jersey that was right next to a dairy farm,” she said. “Then after I married Drew, we spent 30 years on a farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.”
Neither of them were farmers, though, they were both selling real estate for much of the time they lived there. Christine said that Drew had always wanted to move to Florida, and when they found out that they could buy the restaurant, they jumped at the opportunity.
The concept is ice cream, coffee and a little something extra, in a ’50s diner-like setting.
“We open at 8 a.m. and we serve breakfast all day,” Christine said. “We have breakfast sandwiches and some light fare lunch sandwiches. The chicken salad is a customer favorite and the veggie burger is our newest addition. We’ll be adding in some soups this winter.”
Christine and Drew have their own coffee roaster, and use the finished product to create a variety of hot and cold coffee drinks. Of course, the star of the show at Good ‘Ole Days is always the ice cream.
Big Olaf’s, a popular Sarasota dairy, provides all the ice cream at the restaurant. Good ‘Ole Days keeps more than 20 flavors in the dairy case, and several of those rotate in and out, while the basic customer favorites remain: coconut Almond Joy, mint chocolate chip, chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, coffee, rocky road, gator chunks and butter pecan.
Others, like pumpkin pie and peppermint, are seasonal.
In addition to all the milkshakes, sundaes and other ice cream dishes, Christine and her staff also make 100 percent fruit smoothies. They also sell fresh baked goods and kettle korn, which is made by a local vendor who only sells her product in one other place, the Saturday Punta Gorda Farmer’s Market.
Even though it was not originally her idea to move to Florida, and her three children and thirteen grandchildren are still living back in Pennsylvania, Christine says there is nowhere else she would rather be.
“I love the Punta Gorda area, and I love being on the water here,” she said. “I have a job where I can look out the back door and see the water and the dolphins, and I’m so lucky to have the ‘kids’ that are working for me here. What more could I ask for?”
Good ‘Old Days Coffee and Ice Cream is located in Fishermen’s Village, at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, No. 28, Punta Gorda. It’s open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GoodOleDayCoffee andIcecream or call 941-655-8088.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.