“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” is a “colorful and frisky” musical running through Nov. 28 in Venice Theatre’s MainStage Jervey Theatre.
Venice Theatre last presented “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” to sold-out houses in February 2011. Aside from delighting audiences at Venice Theatre, the show has been a hit from New York City to Northern Florida to the UK. The tongue-in-cheek musical comedy debuted off-Broadway in 2004.
Luke McFatrich directs the small ensemble cast starring top-notch performers Kim Kollar, DaNiesha Carr, Andrea Keddell, Darah Woomert, Steve O’Dea, Seth Bracewell and Colleen Buchmeier. Kollar, Keddell, and Woomert narrate the melodrama in three-part harmony, bringing to life the bluesy, country-rock, R&B and disco score.
Michelle Kasanofsky music directs and Geena Ravella provides choreography.
The storyline is something you might see on one of the raunchier daytime talk shows with ’80s nostalgia, spray cheese, road kill, hysterical pregnancy, a broken electric chair, kleptomania, strippers, flan and disco.
Norbert (O’Dea) is a toll-collector married to his high-school sweetheart Jeannie (Buchmeier). She suffers from agoraphobia and hasn’t left the trailer in 20 years.
Dissatisfied with his lackluster marriage, Norbert starts a fling with the new stripper in town (Pippi, played by DaNiesha Carr). She’s on the run from an abusive, marker-sniffing ex-boyfriend named Duke (Seth Bracewell).
Tragedy almost ensues, but as the closing song says, they’re “gonna make like a nail and press on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.