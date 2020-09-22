Guests can begin planning their journey through The Haunted Road, a new contactless, drive-thru Halloween event coming to Orlando on select nights from Sept. 25-Nov. 7.
The Haunted Road combines theatrical storytelling, horrifying creatures and unexpected scares in a completely drive-thru Halloween experience. Guests will be driving and parking their car at each scene so they’re not able to escape the horror that lurks around every corner.
The spine-tingling action will come to life thanks to live performers, set pieces, props, lighting, sound and visual effects to place guests in the center of the original storyline. The immersive journey reveals an untold story of Rapunzel, as she ventures into a world of disarray filled with twisted creatures, bloodcurdling encounters and screams for anyone that dares to take a drive down the road.
The event is recommended for guests ages 13 and up.
DIALING UP THE INTENSITY NIGHTS for guests 18 and up
On Nov. 6 and 7, the team behind the event is dialing up the intensity for two nights of The Haunted Road: “Unrestricted,” featuring even more gore and horror for guests 18 and up.
not-too scary daytime adventureS
The family-friendly experience will be available during the daytime on select weekends from Oct. 3-Oct. 31, and will feature a new take on Rapunzel’s story and other beloved fairy tales.
Families will depart on a journey through an enchanted forest, where they’ll meet some of their favorite fairy tale creatures and enjoy music, dancing and tons of contactless Halloween fun during this not-too scary adventure.
