The Hermitage Artist Retreat and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens announce a new collaboration, “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens.” The outdoor series features performances and talks by Hermitage artists-in-residence and alumni.
The events of “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens” include:
6 p.m. Oct. 23, at Selby Gardens’ downtown Sarasota campus (at the northern grounds of the Events Center)
5:30 p.m. Jan. 22, at Selby Gardens’ downtown campus
6 p.m. Feb. 24, at Selby Gardens’ downtown campus; part of Selby Gardens’ “Lichtenstein Nights” concert series
6 p.m. March 3, at Historic Spanish Point
An additional date in May to be announced at Selby Gardens.
Each program will feature a celebrated Hermitage artist (or artists) to be announced.
“We are so looking forward to collaborating with Selby Gardens on this new series,” says Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “As we continue to expand our Hermitage programming throughout the region while finding safe ways to gather in person, we are thrilled to welcome audiences to engage with Hermitage artists against the backdrop of Selby Gardens’ two beautiful campuses.” As with the Hermitage beach programs on Manasota Key, all seating will be outdoors and socially distanced.
“All of us at Selby Gardens are honored to be able to provide a safe and beautiful outdoor setting for these Hermitage programs during this challenging time,” adds Selby Gardens’ President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki. “We look forward to this dynamic collaboration between our beloved cultural institutions.”
The “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens” series launches with a performance by composer, santur player, jazz trumpeter and vocalist Amir ElSaffar on Oct. 23. The Chicago Tribune has hailed ElSaffar, a Hermitage Fellow, as “one of the most promising figures in jazz today.” As part of “Triple Current: Music of Arabia & America,” ElSaffar will preview a new work that is set to premiere in November in New York. ElSaffar’s piece, commissioned by the Jazz Coalition, uses the currents of electronics as they’ve never been used before. Sarasota audiences will be the first to hear this brand new work. “Triple Current” promises a gentle sonic sound from an extraordinary Hermitage artist that reflects the peace and beauty evoked by Selby Gardens.
An expert trumpeter with a classical background, Amir ElSaffar has created techniques to play microtones and ornaments idiomatic to Arabic music that are not typically heard on the trumpet. He is a purveyor of the centuries-old, now endangered, Iraqi maqam tradition, which he performs actively as a vocalist and santur player. ElSaffar is the recipient of a Doris Duke Performing Artist Award and the Hodder Fellowship at Princeton University. His work has been commissioned by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Chamber Music America, Jazz Institute of Chicago, as well as traditional Middle Eastern ensembles, chamber orchestras, string quartets, and contemporary music ensembles, and dance troupes. ElSaffar’s commission performed at the Newport Jazz Festival made a clear emotional connection to the audience with its visceral passion reflecting the sectarian violence of the Middle East and received a rousing standing ovation. With resonance as his governing principle, ElSaffar creates a unique microtonal musical environment that moves beyond the notions of style and tradition.
These outdoor events will be the first of many “Hermitage North” programs and collaborations throughout the season, spanning Sarasota County and the surrounding region. The Hermitage will offer both live outdoor programs and virtual offerings throughout the year featuring celebrated playwrights, visual artists, musicians, poets and more — all free to the members of our community. The Hermitage is also moving forward with its fall fundraiser, the 2020 “Artful Lobster: An Outdoor Celebration!” on Nov. 14.
