The Hermitage Artist Retreat presents “Michael R. Jackson: Just Sittin’ Here Lookin’” with Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson, at 6:30 p.m. May 21, live on the Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.
Jackson, a 2021 Hermitage Fellow and the recipient of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in drama for his musical “A Strange Loop,” will present an evening of music and stories, in a collaboration between the Hermitage and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. This event will also be available via live stream.
“It’s been a helluva year,” notes Jackson, “and I’ve just been ‘sittin’ here lookin,’ as my grandma used to say, holed up in my tiny New York City apartment during a hurricane of political, cultural, and epidemiological upheaval – and way too much social media. The music within me has largely been suppressed during this time, but now a lot is coming up, and I might just need somebody to hold my hair back!”
Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics Circle’s winning musical, “A Strange Loop” was called “a full-on laparoscopy of the heart, soul, and loins” and a “gutsy, jubilantly anguished musical with infectious melodies” by Ben Brantley for The New York Times. In The New Yorker, Vinsom Cunningham wrote, “To watch this show is to enter, by some urgent, bawdy magic, an ecstatic and infinitely more colorful version of the famous surreal lithograph by M.C. Escher: the hand that lifts from the page, becoming almost real, then draws another hand, which returns the favor.” In addition to A Strange Loop, Jackson also wrote book, music, and lyrics for White Girl in Danger. Awards and associations include the New Professional Theatre Festival Award, a Jonathan Larson Grant, a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award, an ASCAP Foundation Harold Adamson Award, a Whiting Award, the Helen Merrill Award for Playwriting, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama Desk Award, an Obie Award, an Antonyo Award, a Fred Ebb Award, and a Dramatist Guild Fellowship. Jackson is an alum of Page 73’s Interstate 73 Writers Group and a 2021 Hermitage Fellow.
Upcoming Events
6 p.m. May 27: “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens” with musical theater composer Rona Siddiqui. At Selby Gardens Downtown, 534 Mound St., Sarasota. Free with $5 person registration fee. Presented in collaboration with Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
