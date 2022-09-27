The Hermitage Artist Retreat presents “Violin and Voice” with violinist Lady Jess — an equity advocate as well as a world-renowned musician who tours with pop icon Beyónce and Hermitage fellow, playwright, actor and teaching artist Terry Guest at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Bay Preserve, 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey.
October programming continues with returning Hermitage Fellow and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson, following his acclaimed Broadway debut with "A Strange Loop," which won the 2022 Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical. In a conversation moderated by Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg, Jackson will delve into the inspiration and influences that have shaped his work thus far and what is on the horizon for him, including his fascination with iconic soap operas and the way they have shaped our cultural narrative. “As the Musical Turns: A Soap Inspiration” is resented on the Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood, at 6 p.m. Oct. 21.
Hermitage events in October conclude with “Composition to Performance: Music Start to Finish” — a joint program focused on music with composer Nkeiru Okoye and multi-instrumentalist performer David “Doc” Wallace. Okoye is one of the leading African-American female composers. Joined by Wallace, the chair of Berklee College of Music’s string department, whose performance style has been described by The New York Times as “Jimmy Page fronting Led Zeppelin,” the two bring equally accomplished and varied perspectives on the art of music. The pair will share selections from current and past work and discuss their creative process in an audience Q&A at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 on the Hermitage Beach.
November includes a new Hermitage program presented in partnership with longtime collaborators, The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. Returning Hermitage Fellow Richard Kennedy is a genre-defying creator working across dance, opera and visual art. In a program combining performance and conversation, “Richard Kennedy: Performance and Conversation” reveals selections of past and upcoming work while also providing contextual insight, currently slated for 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road. Sarasota.
On Nov. 12, the Hermitage hosts the annual "Artful Lobster: An Outdoor Celebration." Now in its 14th year, this signature event raises valuable funds for the Hermitage’s renowned artist residency program. The Artful Lobster is the only Hermitage benefit to take place on the grounds of the historic Gulf front campus from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. beneath a large tent at 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Michael’s On East offers a luscious lobster feast, with performances from renowned Hermitage Fellows.
