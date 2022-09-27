The Hermitage Artist Retreat presents “Violin and Voice” with violinist Lady Jess — an equity advocate as well as a world-renowned musician who tours with pop icon Beyónce and Hermitage fellow, playwright, actor and teaching artist Terry Guest at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Bay Preserve, 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey.

October programming continues with returning Hermitage Fellow and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson, following his acclaimed Broadway debut with "A Strange Loop," which won the 2022 Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical. In a conversation moderated by Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg, Jackson will delve into the inspiration and influences that have shaped his work thus far and what is on the horizon for him, including his fascination with iconic soap operas and the way they have shaped our cultural narrative. “As the Musical Turns: A Soap Inspiration” is resented on the Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood, at 6 p.m. Oct. 21.

