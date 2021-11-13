‘The History of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ begins with Johnny Rogers’ portrayal of Buddy Holly and continues with a tribute to the legendary Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley and more.
If you come to Gulf Theater’s one-man show “The History of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” don’t expect the same chalky rock history that guitarist-turned-teacher Dewey Finn (Jack Black) scrawled across the blackboard in “School of Rock” (2003).
This show’s tribute artist, Johnny Rogers, says he’ll give you a much wilder ride. It begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the Punta Gorda theater.
Rogers has studied the history of rock 'n' roll with teachers who lived it.
Even though Buddy Holly died nearly a decade before he was born, Rogers said: “I identify a lot with him. I just can’t explain it. It’s like a switch turned on the minute I heard his song ‘Rave On.’ From the time I was a teenager, that was my guy, like I was born to be Buddy.”
A second cousin to Elvis Presley on his mom’s side, Rogers still preferred the bespectacled Holly so much that he started wearing a bow tie and horn-rimmed glasses every day, even though he didn’t need them.
It was hard at first to find bandmates his own age who could relate, so he started playing with older guys who’d grown up with the music, including Chicago honky-tonk legend Jimmy Nichols, for whom he started playing lead guitar at 15.
His friend Tommy Allsup was Holly’s guitarist, who flipped a coin with Richie Valens for a seat on the fated plane that took The Big Bopper, Holly, Valens and pilot Roger Peterson to their deaths.
“I’m kinda the Rich Little of music,” he said. “I learned to emulate people early on, as a kid.”
Buddy was the first, followed by others including Elvis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson and Chuck Berry.
Soon, Rogers was carrying a whole tour bus of rock 'n' roll royalty around inside him. You never know who might make an appearance at one of his shows, all the way up to Jimi Hendrix and Prince.
He’s even working on a tribute of Elvis singing as if he were Prince and vice versa, and Johnny Cash singing “Purple Rain.”
“They’re all my heroes,” said Rogers. “So I try to do them justice. Of course, there’s a little bit of me that comes through with them. And sometimes people tell me, ‘Hey, you did that better than Elvis.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.