‘The History of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ begins with Johnny Rogers’ portrayal of Buddy Holly and continues with a tribute to the legendary Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley and more.

If you come to Gulf Theater’s one-man show “The History of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” don’t expect the same chalky rock history that guitarist-turned-teacher Dewey Finn (Jack Black) scrawled across the blackboard in “School of Rock” (2003).

This show’s tribute artist, Johnny Rogers, says he’ll give you a much wilder ride.

He’s studied the history of rock and roll with teachers who lived it.

Even though Buddy Holly died nearly a decade before he was born, Rogers said, “I identify a lot with him. I just can’t explain it. It’s like a switch turned on the minute I heard his song ‘Rave On.’ From the time I was a teenager, that was my guy, like I was born to be Buddy.”

A second cousin to Elvis Presley on his mom’s side, Rogers still preferred the bespectacled Holly so much that he started wearing a bow tie and horn-rimmed glasses every day, even though he didn’t need them.

It was hard at first to find bandmates his own age who could relate, so he started playing with older guys who’d grown up with the music, including Chicago honky-tonk legend Jimmy Nichols, for whom he started playing lead guitar at 15.

His friend Tommy Allsup was Holly’s guitarist, who flipped a coin with Richie Valens for a seat on the fated plane that took The Big Bopper, Holly, Valens and pilot Roger Peterson to their deaths.

“I’m kinda the Rich Little of music,” he said. “I learned to emulate people early on, as a kid.”

Buddy was the first, followed by others including Elvis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson and Chuck Berry.

Soon, Rogers was carrying a whole tour bus of rock-and-roll royalty around inside him. You never know who might make an appearance at one of his shows, all the way up to Jimi Hendrix and Prince.

He’s even working on a tribute of Elvis singing as if he were Prince and vice versa, and Johnny Cash singing “Purple Rain.”

“They’re all my heroes,” said Rogers. “So I try to do them justice. Of course, there’s a little bit of me that comes through with them. And sometimes people tell me, ‘Hey, you did that better than Elvis.’”

Thank you, he might say. Thank you very much.

