Moe Bandy has come a long way since his bull riding days in Texas.
But, the country music legend has never forgotten them — that part of “Rodeo Romeo’s” life can can be heard in every song to date.
With hits like “Bandy The Rodeo Clown,” “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life,” “Till I’m Too Old To Die Young,” “Americana,” It’s A Cheatin’ Situation,” “Just Good Ol’ Boys,” “Rodeo Romeo” “Barstool Mountain,” “I Cheated Me Right Out of You,” “I Just Started Hatin’ Cheatin’ Songs Today,” You Haven’t Heard the Last of Me” and “Holding The Bag,” Bandy brings the Honky Tonk to you with every show.
On Feb. 25, one of America’s all-time leading classic country music artists and performers will be taking the stage at the William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater in Port Charlotte.
“There are a a lot of great cowboys and cowgirls in that part of the country,” Bandy said. “A lot of times, the people understand my rodeo songs better; it will be fun.”
Although he’s been playing live for close to 50 years, Bandy said that he’s been playing music all his life.
“I’ve been in the music part all my life … since I was a little kid,” Bandy said. “My mother played piano (and) my dad played guitar and sang. Later on, I rode bulls and bareback broncos for a while. I got all beat up banged up and I made a decision real quick that I better do the music part.”
As he moved into the music business, Bandy worked as a sheet metal worker by day and played the Honky Tonks at night in and around his hometown of San Antonio.
In the mid-70s when the country pop of Kenny Rogers and John Denver, and the outlaw sound of Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson were all the rage, Bandy kept it traditional.
With twin fiddles and steel guitar in the band, Bandy kept Texas-style Honky Tonk music alive, even when it wasn’t easy.
In 1972, Bandy met record producer Ray Baker on a hunting trip and convinced him to listen to some demo tapes he had made. Baker agreed to produce him if he was willing to pay for recording session. He agreed and out of that session came his first hit song “I just Started Hatin’ Cheatin’ Songs Today”.
GRC records picked up the song and released it nationally where it became a top 20 hit and that was just the beginning. He followed up with “It Was Always So Easy (To Find An Unhappy Woman)” and his first No. 1 hit “Bandy The Rodeo Clown”.
His songs never strayed far from the traditional Honky Tonk fare — loving, cheating, drinking and patriotic songs formed the core of his music.
Bandy continues to perform to packed houses all over the world.
“We kind of got older with our fans,” Bandy said, “but they have brought their kids and their grandkids and we’ve seen a lot of younger people coming out to our shows now along with the older people and its just great. There’s nothing better than looking and seeing a young person down there singing every word to your song.”
Whether writing, recording new songs or traveling the world performing. Moe keeps one of the busiest schedules in show business.
Some of his noteworthy accomplishments include: 10 No. 1 Hits, 40 Top Ten Hits, 66 Chart Hits, five Gold Albums, Academy of Country Music Song of The Year, ACM Most Promising Male Vocalist of the Year, American Video of the year, ACM and Country Music Association Duet of the Year.
Even with the success, the hits and the accolades, Bandy is showing no signs of slowing down. Whether writing, recording new songs or traveling the world performing, he keeps one of the busiest schedules in show business.
He most recently returned from The Country Music Cruise, traveling from Fort Lauderdale to Saint Maarten, San Juan, and the Bahamas, and back to Fort Lauderdale.
“It’s good to be back on land. We’ve been doing two cruises back to back,” Bandy said. “I’ve been in the music for so many years. My life is devoted to the music but I have other things I do of course — family, travel — I stay busy.”
The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater, located at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. The show will begin at 7 p.m.
“I’m looking forward to being in that part of the country and seeing the folks again,” Bandy said. “It’s great (to be playing and touring). There are really good people there and I can’t wait.”
Tickets range from $25 to $59. For tickets or more information, call 863-494-9362 or visit www.sunevents.com.
