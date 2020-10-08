The iconic Mound House on Fort Myers Beach, one of Southwest Florida’s most historic attractions and destinations, is now to the public. The Mound House traces its roots back to the ancient Calusa of over 2,000 years ago. In addition to its wealth of artifacts, it features the innovative and unique archaeological underground exhibit that showcases the Calusa Indian Shell Mound.
“The Mound House will open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” said Alison Giesen, Director of Cultural Resources for the Town of Fort Myers Beach and Mound House Executive Director. “All visitors must wear masks, with Center for Disease Control and social distancing guidelines in place. We will limit the number of Mound House visitors at any one time, so the groups will be small, so that everybody remains safe while ensuring a quality experience. One of our most important safety protocols are our Social Distancing Ambassadors who keep everything inside the Mound House disinfected while maintaining appropriate health and safety measures.”
Alison explained that “We will not have staff or volunteers leading the groups through the Mound House, so that will be a self-guided experience, but we still offer interactive tours outside for the Shell Mound as well as various other aspects of the Mound House property, along with several different kayak tour adventures. As for the Mound House itself, plan at least one hour to really go through all the exhibits to get a quality visitor experience, and then at least another hour to fully explore the grounds. While the Mound House closes at 4 p.m., the property is open from sunrise to sunset, so many people prefer to stroll the grounds after going through the museum.”
Mound House exhibits include “how the story of this site first began,” Alison offered. “That means exploring the prehistoric life and times of the ancient Calusa! Their use of shells to construct the mound upon which the Mound House sets is fascinating, and we explain in detail the archaeological techniques modern-day researchers employed to conduct this investigation over the past several decades. We recently incorporated new activity cards for children and families at quite a few of the galleries. People are so curious about anything and everything concerning the Calusa, especially in relationship to the Spaniards of that era, so one of our coolest new exhibits are life-size cutouts of the Calusa, so you not only appreciate how tall they really were, but you can stand next to them to see how you measure up! What is neat is that we have many new exhibits since we had to close to the public earlier this year.”
On top of all those attractions, “when you step outside onto the grounds, we developed a ‘Scavenger Hunt’ to better explore and learn more about the various aspects of the property,” Alison related. As for what Mound House guests absolutely must experience during their visit, “Everything,” she raved! “It is all unique and all absolutely ‘Must See’!”
In addition to the Mound House and grounds, the suseum store is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. “If you cannot shop during those times,” Alison added, “you can call the Mound House number and arrange for us to open the store just for you on Wednesdays or Fridays. The holidays are now just right around the corner, and the museum store is full of educational and fun gifts.”
