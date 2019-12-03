The holidays are all about family and what better way to celebrate both than with the J3 Vocal Band.
Led by the Johns family, Dennis, Bonnie and Chad, the seven-piece showband has become a holiday staple in Southwest Florida, performing classic festive songs like “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Blue Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Mary Did You Know” along with top rock ‘n’ roll oldies by artists like Elvis Presley, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Bee Gees, Roy Orbison, The Eagles and many more.
The J3 Vocal Band will be ringing in the holidays at The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater in Port Charlotte Dec. 12.
“We don’t change a lot about our Christmas show (each year) but we have added floor lighting which does give our fans even more of a Christmas feeling,” Dennis said. “We always interact with our audience also. Christmas always has a special meaning for our faith and our bond to each other.”
The Johns family traveled for more than 15 years in the Southern Gospel industry. While taking a hiatus from traveling, the family had an opportunity to form an “oldies” band and the J3 Vocal Band was established and they’ve been going strong ever since.
“Playing with family is always special and fun,” Dennis said. “Reaching into other folks feelings of course is a great joy ... watching there smiles and seeing them sing along with our song choices … it’s just great.”
Complete with wardrobe changes, choreography and even a little comedy, every show is an unforgettable experience.
Fans will hear their favorite hits along with some songs they might have forgotten, but all are sure to bring smiles to their faces while they go back in time, singing along with all the hits they grew up with.
“Our fans should know we will bring the spirit of Christmas and we will all have a good time,” Dennis said.
There have been some changes to the band this year, according to Dennis.
“We have a new bass player Daryl Leftridge,” Dennis said. “We also added a rhythm guitar player Mike Patillo, a new lead guitarist in Johnny Lee and drummer Matthew Torello. These guys are great musicians, we are blessed to have them.”
Fans can expect nothing but the best from the band this holiday season.
“Our fans will have a polished show with lots of energy, classic songs and some funny moments,” Dennis said. “Preparing for our holiday shows is similar to any show. The difference, however, is that we have limited time to get shows memorized and rehearsed.”
