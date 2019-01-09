The Jacobites Pipes & Drums

On Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. the Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry Concert Series presents the Jacobites Pipes and Drums band in the Sanctuary at 700 E. Dearborn St.
A freewill offering will be collected.
All ages will enjoy the group’s exciting and diverse repertoire played on bagpipes and drums joined by guitars, keyboards, vocalists and ever-popular Highland dancers.
Popular Qol Quartet soprano Johanna Fincher will be a featured soloist.
The unique, fun-loving, and highly entertaining band shares music ranging from Celtic to country, calypso to rock, gospel to classical and Americana to sing-along.
For information see www.englewoodumc.net or call 941-474-5588 during office hours.
