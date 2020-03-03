The Jazz Club of Sarasota marks its 40th anniversary with the 40th Sarasota Jazz Festival, its biggest ever. The events take place in various Sarasota County venues from March 8-14.
Ken Peplowski returns for his third year as music director for the mainstage concerts. “Since it’s a big anniversary, we’re presenting an overview of the best of straightahead jazz going on now,” he said. We’ve booked Sarasota favorites who have returned often over the years as well as people coming here for the first time.”
Peplowski has chosen The Manhattan Transfer to headline the milestone event. Other jazz stars include Dick Hyman, Clairdee, Houston Person, Charles McPherson, Russel Malone, Terell Stafford and festival band La Lucha. “We try to have something for everybody on each night. If people already know one performer, they can come and discover another,” Peplowski said.
The festival traditionally brings a mix of free and ticketed events that feature internationally acclaimed performers; local and regional musicians; jazz stars of tomorrow, joined this year by high school jazz bands; a pub crawl by trolley; two screenings of a jazz film with mini-concert; and the presentation of the Satchmo Award, the Club’s highest honor. This year the Jazz Club has added four new events: two Master Classes, one taught by Janis Siegel of The Manhattan Transfer and the other by acclaimed trumpeter and educator Terell Stafford; a fifth stage for its Jazz Party, now offering a reduced admission price; and a Founders Luncheon honoring the Hal and Evelyn Davis family.
The Sarasota Jazz Festival was born when Hal Davis, publicist for Benny Goodman, decided to bring live jazz to like-minded friends when he retired to Sarasota. That was in November 1980, just as another young group, The Manhattan Transfer, was beginning to garner acclaim — and Grammy awards. Now the two organization are merging their talents for this landmark event.
In a significant change of venue, the festival’s mainstage concerts will be presented in the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, with several other concerts staged at venues within a short walking distance of the Auditorium and a master class at Fogartyville Art Center. Other long-established festival events will be held in their traditional venues at Philippi Estate Park, Burns Court Cinema and night clubs in downtown Sarasota.
