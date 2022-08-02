The Jersey Tenors: Part II is rocking the Goldsstein Cabaret at FST

Brandon Lambert, Michael Pilato, Varden Thurgood and show creator/tenor Brian Noonan rocked the Goldstein Cabaret in “The Jersey Tenors: Part II” at Florida Studio Theatre.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE

Florida Studio Theatre presents "The Jersey Tenors – Part II," a new musical revue featuring The Tenors’ signature four-part harmony and crowd-pleasing showmanship.

Known for blending iconic opera classics with rock and roll hits from musicians like Queen and Journey, The Jersey Tenors’ latest cabaret celebrates artists from the stage to the screen. With such songs as “Walk Like A Man,” “Your Song,” “That’s Life,” “Eye of the Tiger” and more, this exciting music revue highlights the quartet’s fresh and original musical arrangements.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments