Florida Studio Theatre presents "The Jersey Tenors – Part II," a new musical revue featuring The Tenors’ signature four-part harmony and crowd-pleasing showmanship.
Known for blending iconic opera classics with rock and roll hits from musicians like Queen and Journey, The Jersey Tenors’ latest cabaret celebrates artists from the stage to the screen. With such songs as “Walk Like A Man,” “Your Song,” “That’s Life,” “Eye of the Tiger” and more, this exciting music revue highlights the quartet’s fresh and original musical arrangements.
“The Jersey Tenors are upbeat, funny and amazing singers,” said Catherine Randazzo, an FST associate artist who will provide artistic oversight for the cabaret. “After touring around the world, The Jersey Tenors are returning to FST with the dramatic singing that first wowed audiences five years ago, but this summer, they will be blending brand-new material in with their iconic song choices.”
The Jersey Tenors made their FST debut during the Summer of 2017 and garnered acclaim from audiences and critics, alike.
Over the course of the show’s run, five different artists will take the Goldstein Cabaret. Vaden Thurgood, who was last seen at FST in The Tenors’ hit "Summer Cabaret (2017)," will perform until Aug. 7. Starting Aug. 9, J.D. Daw, who makes his FST debut, will take over for Thurgood. Daw played George in "Sunday in the Park with George" (FUSE Productions) and has performed in the musicals "Funny Girl" and "Spamalot," produced by North Shore Music Theatre.
Also coming back to FST for the group’s return is Noonan, who has over 30 years of experience in the entertainment business and helped create The Jersey Tenors.
“Many of the artists featured in The Jersey Tenors — Part II hail from New Jersey,” said Noonan. “We selected music by artists like Frank Sinatra, Frankie Valli, Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi to be highlighted in this show because their music is still played, replicated and honored to this day. Who hasn’t heard of these guys?”
Brandon Lambert and Michael Pilato both make their FST debuts with The Jersey Tenors’ latest revue. Lambert is an NYC-based songwriter and performer whose musical, "Just Laugh," was produced Off-Broadway at Triad Theater. Pilato was on the national tour of "Green Day’s American Idiot" and played Jamie in Sol Theatre Group’s production of "The Last Five Years."
